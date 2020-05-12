Johor police detain former DJ Patrick Teoh two more days over alleged slur on TMJ

Patrick Teoh was remanded in Johor Baru for three days on Sunday after he was arrested over two police reports lodged against him on Friday alleging that he insulted Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pic) on Facebook. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, May 12 — State police have secured a two-day extension on the remand order against former radio personality Patrick Teoh who is under investigation for allegedly insulting Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on Facebook.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the initial three-day remand order for Teoh will end today and the extension will continue from tomorrow until Thursday.

“Police have brought the suspect to the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court where the police were granted two more days to remand him.

“We will continue with our investigations and at present, there has been some cooperation from him,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Teoh, a 73-year-old entertainment veteran, was remanded in Johor Baru for three days on Sunday after he was arrested over two police reports lodged against him on Friday alleging that he insulted the Johor royal.

Investigations were launched against him under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive and improper content.

On Saturday, a police team from the Johor police Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) took custody of Teoh at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters and brought him to his Armanee Terrace apartment unit in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya for a search.

Police seized Teoh’s Apple MacBook Air laptop during the search. They were unable to obtain his mobile phone as Teoh said he lost it the previous day.

Teoh was alleged to have posted the offending remarks when he shared a video of Tunku Ismail shooting an automatic weapon as part of his Johor Military Force (JMF) training exercises.

The post was deleted from his Facebook page on Thursday.