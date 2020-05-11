Should all employees get tested for Covid-19? MOH says sticking to targeted approach

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a food delivery rider at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it will keep to its stance against conducting mass testing for the novel coronavirus involving employees who are returning to work.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told his daily Covid-19 press conference today that this is due to the low number of sporadic cases detected by the government.

“I am aware that there are complaints of sporadic cases. If you look at the numbers, cumulatively there are 207 positive sporadic cases that we have identified. In the past two weeks, it increased by three cases,” explained Dr Noor Hisham.

Dr Noor Hisham was asked about two cases in Perak where the employees only found they were Covid-19 positive after one of them had returned to work and was screened for the virus.

Both employees were found to be asymptomatic of the coronavirus.

In total, Malaysia has seen 6,726 cases as of today with 1,504 active cases.

Most of the time the cases stemmed from clusters that the government has already identified such as the massive Seri Petaling Mosque gathering cluster and the imported cluster.

Even in the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas, the ministry has not detected a high case of sporadic infections even though everyone under those localities are screened for the dreaded virus.

Based on the government’s data and experience, Dr Noor Hisham insisted that targeted approach is a more valuable way of expending the ministry’s resources.