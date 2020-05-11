New Covid-19 cases continue upward trend, along with one more death

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that 13 of the new cases were imported while the remaining 57 were of local transmission with one case detected within an enhanced MCO (EMCO) locality. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysia added another 70 new Covid-19 infections today as the country, continuing the upward trend after previously reaching a record new low on May 5.

A day after Putrajaya announced a four-week extension of the movement control order (MCO) until June 9, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily Covid-19 briefing today that 88 former patients have fully recovered and been discharged.

“Of the 70 cases reported, 31 were from non-Malaysians.

“This also brings Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases to 6,726 cases as of noon. As such, the number of active and infectious cases is currently 1,504 cases,” he said.

In his daily Covid-19 briefing, Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that 13 of the new cases were imported while the remaining 57 were of local transmission.

He also reported yet another Covid-19 death, raising the death toll to 109 or 1.62 per cent of the total accumulative cases reported to date.

The latest death was a 63-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes and liver cancer who died at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

MORE TO COME