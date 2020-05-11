New Covid-19 cases continue upward trend, along with one more death

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysia added another 70 new Covid-19 infections today as the country, continuing the upward trend after previously reaching a record new low on May 5.
A day after Putrajaya announced a four-week extension of the movement control order (MCO) until June 9, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily Covid-19 briefing today that 88 former patients have fully recovered and been discharged.
“Of the 70 cases reported, 31 were from non-Malaysians.
“This also brings Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases to 6,726 cases as of noon. As such, the number of active and infectious cases is currently 1,504 cases,” he said.
In his daily Covid-19 briefing, Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that 13 of the new cases were imported while the remaining 57 were of local transmission.
He also reported yet another Covid-19 death, raising the death toll to 109 or 1.62 per cent of the total accumulative cases reported to date.
The latest death was a 63-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes and liver cancer who died at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.
