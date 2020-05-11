Health minister denies link to firm allegedly probed over RM30m graft case

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba has refuted claims that he is linked to a firm allegedly embroiled in an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a RM30 million graft case.

Describing the accusation by the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) as malicious and a character assassination, the minister’s office said Dr Adham had no vested interest in Khazanah Jaya Sdn Bhd (KJSB) or any of its shareholders.

“It must be sternly said that the minister has never given any instructions to any ministry officials to approve the awarding of contracts to KJSB or any companies.

“All procurement and purchases by the Health Ministry done throughout the Covid-19 outbreak were done according to procedure and due diligence led by the ministry’s secretary-general and responsible officials,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today, C4 had claimed that among the contract recipients were KJSB, whose two directors it said had previously sat on the same board of a different company with a shareholder of Dr Adham’s chain of general practitioner clinics.

“It was reported on May 5 that at least five contractors have been summoned by MACC in order to facilitate the investigation involving contracts believed to be worth at least RM30 million.

“Although MACC has declined to specifically identify the companies that are under its scrutiny in the investigations, it is rumoured to include a property development company KJSB which had allegedly acquired a laboratory construction project for the ministry,” it had said in a statement.

The group pointed out that the contracts involved the purchase of Covid-19 test kits, personal protective equipment and face masks.

While C4 was not named, the statement said an NGO had made general provocations alleging Dr Adham to have vested interest in KJSB based on the position held by one named Iskandar Mirza Ahmad who was previously a director of South Asia Noble Sdn Bhd (SANSB) that was linked to KJSB.

“Such accusations were made with ill-intentions and created a bad impression on the minister because Iskandar Mirza left SANSB long ago.

“Using the fact that Iskandar Mirza as a former employee of SANSB to link the minister with allegations of power abuse is totally unreasonable,” it added.

Despite the accusations leveled against him, the statement said Dr Adham welcomed investigations by the MACC and was prepared to cooperate fully with investigators.

“It is important for anyone with information pertaining to misappropriation of purchases by the ministry to surrender evidence to MACC and not throw wild accusations to the point of creating inaccurate gossip,” it said.

Previously it was reported that several companies have been called up for questioning by the MACC to facilitate investigations into allegations over the awarding of contracts to supply laboratory equipment worth RM30 million.

Last week, the police confirmed that they have begun investigations into several social media users who shared allegations that five officers and the minister of health were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said an investigation paper has been opened following the report that was lodged by the Health Ministry.