Felda continues operations as normal, abides by SOP

A woman walks past a logo of Felda in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

ALOR GAJAH, May 10 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) will commence operations on its plantations as usual but will follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set up to ensure the safety and health of settlers and workers.

Felda director-general Datuk Dr Othman Omar said there was a decline in output during the movement control order (MCO) and conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He said this was due to critical work such as harvesting which was still underway while planting and fertilisation were not carried out during that time.

“However, the health and safety of all Felda settlers and workers are of utmost importance with specific work restrictions in accordance with the SOP during the MCO and the CMCO and to be continued hereafter.

“In addition, various initiatives were taken by Felda to assist affected settlers during the period, including delaying income cuts for all types of farm and socio-economic loans for three months,” he said when met by reporters after handing over aid and food to storm victims in the Machap State Assembly (DUN) in Felda Tun Ghaffar, Hutan Percha, here today. — Bernama