Kelantan Islamic affairs council distributes RM21.9m zakat to asnaf

KOTA BARU, May 9 — The Kelantan Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has allocated RM21.9 million in zakat (tithe) for asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) in the state through the Maik Concern Programme during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Maik president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said RM4.7 million had been distributed in the first phase, RM7.9 million in the second phase and the third phase would involve RM9.3 million.

The programme, among others, aimed at helping the asnaf prepare for the Ramadan fasting month and Aidilfitri, he said in a statement last night.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said RM2 million special Ramadan aid would be distributed to 10,000 asnaf.

“During the month of Ramadan, Maik also opens its zakat counters as usual by following the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health as well as providing an online platform for the convenience of all zakat payers,” he said. — Bernama