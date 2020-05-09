Finance minister: Prihatin aid for new applicants, appeal to be paid out from May 15

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said payment has been authorised for all those deemed eligible after reviews by the Inland Revenue Board. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Malaysians who successfully filed new applications or appeals for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) will start receiving their cash assistance from May 15, said Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The finance minister said payment has been authorised for all those deemed eligible after reviews by the Inland Revenue Board.

“Therefore, I am pleased to announce that 2.3 million new applications and appeals for BPN have been approved, with a cumulative total payout of RM1.7 billion.

“The BPN will be paid to eligible recipients in a single payout beginning 15 May, 2020,” he said in a statement today.

The minister added that the latest round of payouts meant a total of 10.6 million applicants will benefit from RM11 billion in direct assistance.

Tengku Zafrul added that applicants may check on the outcome of their submissions and appeals at the dedicated BPN page.

The BPN assistance was among measures Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced to try and assist Malaysians affected by the movement control order enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Under the scheme, low— and middle-income households and unmarried workers will receive a one-off direct cash assistance worth RM500 to RM1,600.