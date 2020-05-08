Umno president to go live on Webex app to mark party’s 74th anniversary

Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking at the meeting of Umno branches in the Bagan Datuk division at the Bagan Datuk Umno Complex, March 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will communicate live with 13 State Umno liaison committee chairmen and three representatives of the Umno Overseas Club through the video conferencing application Webex at 10am, on May 11, to mark Umno’s 74th anniversary.

The party’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said in a statement today said that the Umno president would also present the ‘Anugerah Hari Umno’ to frontline agencies addressing the Covid-19 virus as a symbol of Umno’s appreciation for their service and commitment in safeguarding the people and the nation.

“The plaque and certificate of appreciation to the agencies will be presented at a another date to be announced later,” he said, explaining that Umno’s anniversary celebration was being held in moderation, taking into account the still-active movement control order ((MCO).

Ahmad also urged all Umno members to raise the party flag at their residences or respective homes before May 11, as a token of gratitude for the party’s struggle which has served the people for 74 years.

“Let us celebrate this 74th anniversary of Umno which coincidentally has fallen in the month of Ramadan al-Mubarak as a time for us to strengthen our resolve to continue to fight for the party’s dignity and the future of the people.

“All Umno members are encouraged to hold Yassin recitations, ‘solat’ and ‘doa selamat’ at their homes, calling for the party to be protected by God and to keep its members safe from harm,” he said. — Bernama