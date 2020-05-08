Negri Sembilan to fully follow CMCO, says MB

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was reported as saying that restaurants and eateries may now cater to dine-ins while golf courses could also resume operations again. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has announced that the state government will fully comply with Putrajaya's conditional movement control order (CMCO) with immediate effect.

The Star reported him as saying that restaurants and eateries may now cater to dine-ins while golf courses could also resume operations again.

“All parties must strictly follow the standard operating procedures announced by the Health Ministry director-general on May 6,” Aminuddin was quoted as saying at Wisma Negri.

However, recreational parks and other eco-tourism activities such as hiking will not be permitted to operate during the CMCO.

“We hope the people will bear with us, as the respective local authorities are still working on the SOPs before we reopen,” he said.

Although the CMCO provides a loosening of restrictions, certain activities such as religious festivals and sports or recreational activities involving large numbers of people are still not allowed to be held or operate. These include football, rugby, swimming and all indoor and stadium sports.

Similarly outdoor sporting activities with no direct physical contact or involving large numbers of people gathering will be permitted, such as outdoor badminton and tennis without spectators.



