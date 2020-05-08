Ministry: Former minister Maszlee to lead MARA advisory committee, seven appointed as MARA council members

File picture of Maszlee Malik speaking during a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has announced the appointment of seven Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) council members effective May 15.

Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad in a statement today said with the new line-up, the ministry is confident that MARA will continue to be driven by the aspirations and agenda to develop Bumiputera socioeconomic status.

“The move was also to ensure that the three major MARA sectors covering entrepreneurial activities, education and investment will be aligned and strategically focused in taking the Bumiputera agenda to a higher level,” he said.

He said the appointees are Prof Datuk Ir Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha, Datuk Siti Zauyah Md Desa, Datuk Mohamed Farid Mohamed Zawawi, Datuk Jamelah Jamaluddin, Zainal Abidin Kidam, Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad and Datuk Nor Azri Zulfakar.

KPLB also announced the appointment of Datuk Dr Syed Muhamad Syed Kadir as MARA Corp chairman and the formation of an advisory committee with Dr Maszlee Malik appointed as its chairman.

Abd Latiff said Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor has been appointed GIATMARA chairman, adding that the chief executive officer position for MARA Corp would be advertised soon. — Bernama