Pahang MB: Chini rep dead from suspected heart attack

Abu Bakar died at Hospital Kuala Lumpur where he had been treated. — Twitter screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Chini assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun died early this morning, believed to be due to a heart attack.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail confirmed the lawmaker’s death.

According to Wan Rosdy, Abu Bakar died at Hospital Kuala Lumpur where he had been treated.

Pahang Speaker Ishak Muhammad will need to confirm the vacancy of the Chini seat and inform the Election Commission for it to set a date for the by-election.

The 60-year-old Abu Bakar first won the seat in 2004 and last defended it in the 14th general election when he saw off challenges from PKR’s Mohd Razali Ithnain and Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim from PAS.

The by-election campaign is likely to feature former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the state seat falls under his Pekan federal constituency.