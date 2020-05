Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,584, and they have been isolated for treatment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Malaysia today recorded yet another low in terms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, at 39, with a cumulative total tally of 6,467 cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

Dr Noor Hisham also revealed that there were 74 cases of recoveries, taking the total cumulative cases in this category to 4,776 or 73.9 per cent of total cases.

With no reported deaths today, the death toll in Malaysia from the disease remains at 107.

MORE TO COME