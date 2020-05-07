Bersatu info chief: Dr M, Mukhriz not speaking for party over relationship with Pakatan

Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the party will adhere to the decision of its highest executive body, the Supreme Council, that had decided in February to leave PH and no longer has any relationship with the coalition. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has no authority to sign a joint statement with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Warisan Negara that may give an impression that the party is willing to rejoin the coalition.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia information chief Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the party will adhere to the decision of its highest executive body, the Supreme Council, that had decided in February to leave PH and no longer has any relationship with the coalition.

“Any effort to work together with PH is contradictory with the official decision of the party.

“Bersatu also wants to emphasise that YB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have no authority to sign a Joint Statement with Pakatan Harapan, Bersatu and Parti Warisan Sabah dated May 4, 2020 and the action contradicts the party’s stance,” he said in a statement.

He also said a statement by its deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir urging all party members to work with PH as his personal view which does not reflect the party’s official stance.

Radzi also warned that any action by party members that contradicts the party’s stance, including joining a coalition with other parties.

“It is the responsibility of every party member to always obey decisions made by the party and implement party policies.

“I would like to remind any party members who disobey and intentionally joining a coalition with other parties that are at odds with the party stance would have their membership revoked automatically according to Clause 10.2.3 of the Bersatu constitution,” he said.

On May 4, Dr Mahathir joined the opposition in calling for the Dewan Rakyat to sit for at least two weeks in the May 18 session.

A joint statement from him and Pakatan Harapan and Warisan leaders said there is no excuse for the government to limit the session to only a day now that Putrajaya had eased shutdown restrictions with the conditional movement control order.