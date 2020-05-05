Senior minister: Private vehicles allowed at all times under CMCO

A general view of traffic on Jalan Tun Razak on the first day of the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Previous restrictions against private vehicle usage after 10pm daily have been removed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his daily security briefing today, Ismail said the restriction from the previous movement control orders no longer applied.

“In terms of movement, district to district movement is already allowed, so there is no limit in terms of the time to travel,’’ he said.

Under the previous MCO, only those in essential services were allowed beyond those limits, with police roadblocks erected along major roads to prevent unnecessary travel.

Under the CMCO, most businesses save for those depending on crowds and close contact have been allowed to resume.

However, interstate movement still requires police approval at the moment.

Alternatively, Malaysians may also use the Gerak Malaysia app to apply for permission to travel out of state.