In Johor, long lines at pawnshops on second day of CMCO

Kedai Pajak Fun Ngien Sdn Bhd in Bandar Baru Uda, Johor Baru saw a massive queue which spanned more than four shoplots as early as 10.30am this morning. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 5 — Massive queues were seen at most pawnshops in the city here today after most businesses in Johor were allowed to reopen under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The long queues were also due to social distancing guidelines being practiced by the customers.

Not all are were there to pawn their valuables and jewellery for cash, as some said they were queuing to pay interest or redeem their items.

Kedai Pajak Fun Ngien Sdn Bhd in Bandar Baru Uda here saw a large crowd form as early as 10.30am.

When met, a woman who only wanted to be known as Ila said she was not surprised at the long queue as many, like her, are pawning their valuables for cash.

“I will be pawning a gold bracelet for cash.

“Since the movement control order (MCO) started in March, my family‘s income has reduced a lot. The cash will help us for the coming Hari Raya,” said the housewife in her 30s.

Another popular location was the well-established Kedai Pajak Well Chip Sdn Bhd, located near the Johor Baru city centre.

A regular customer, who declined to be named said that this is the first time the pawnshop has seen such a large crowd.

He said many came as early as 10am to pawn their valuables, but there are some who were there to service their interest.

The Pajak Gadai Bintang Sdn Bhd pawnshop in Taman Perling saw people gather at its premises as early as 9.30am. — Picture by Ben Tan

The Pajak Gadai Bintang Sdn Bhd pawnshop in Taman Perling also saw a massive crowd as early as 9.30am.

People, many abiding by social distancing guidelines, could be seen lining up along three blocks of shophouses.

C. Itianand, 45, said he expected a large turnout at the outlet with many expected to pawn valuables or service their interests.

Yesterday, viral images of long queues at pawnshops surfaced online. The situation was reported not only in Kuala Lumpur, but in other states as well.