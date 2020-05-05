Criticising Azmin over CMCO, Anwar suggests senior minister taking after US President Trump

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted today that Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali shared a similar style of administration and management as US President Donald Trump. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted today that Senior Minister (Economic Cluster) Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali shared a similar style of administration and management as US President Donald Trump.

The Port Dickson MP stated that his former deputy’s warning to states refusing to comply with the federal government’s new conditional movement order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) was akin to Trump threatening US state governors.

“I think this is Trump’s style of administration. Maybe he picked it up from Trump. Trump had threatened US governors who refuse to follow his instructions with actions.

“He said sue the governors. Don’t follow Trump. You should have a proper discussion,” Anwar said in a reply to question from a member of the public.

Yesterday, Azmin, who is also the International Trade and Industries Minister, warned the eight state governments refusing to fully comply with Putrajaya’s instructions that they are opening themselves to lawsuits from the corporate sector.

Anwar questioned whether Azmin was a minister representing only the corporates and industry. He reminded his deputy-turned-rival-turned-nemesis that the states and local authorities still have their respective powers.

He accused Azmin of arrogance and conceit, and said the latter was someone who believed only his was correct.

“What is wrong with discussing with the mentri besar and chief ministers and if they asked for an extension? No mentri besar or chief minister will disregard unemployment and economic woes.

“These guys are thinking about safety and health. When eight states declared their disagreement with the federal government, he asked companies to sue the state governments,” said Anwar.