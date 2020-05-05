CMCO has taken effect in Johor, says state rep

Policemen and army personnel man a roadblock at the Sultan Iskandar Highway in Johor Baru April 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 5 — Johor today reiterated its stand to comply with the federal government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO), which includes allowing most businesses to reopen with conditions.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the state government had started enforcing CMCO as of yesterday.

However, he explained that the CMCO’s implementation will be in accordance with each municipal authority’s enforcement ability in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The municipal councils or local authorities will issue standard operating procedures (SOP) in accordance with their respective jurisdictions regarding the CMCO soon.

“The CMCO’s implementation will be coordinated with the cooperation of the municipal councils, the Johor Health Department, the police, National Security Council (NSC) and all relevant departments or agencies,” said Vidyananthan in a “live” video during the state’s daily Covid-19 briefing.

His response was to clarify Johor’s stand on the CMCO that was announced by the federal government yesterday.

Vidyananthan said despite the mixed response to the CMCO, the Johor government has taken into account the perspectives of all the agencies and ministries involved in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the implementation of the CMCO, several companies and business premises that were closed during the earlier movement control order (MCO) on March 18 will reopen with certain terms and conditions applied,” he said.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, also cautioned the various sectors allowed to resume operations to comply with guidelines set by the authorities.

“Most important is to ensure the cleanliness of the premises, customer management which includes aspects of social distancing and non-contact transactions, health screening and use of sanitisers.

“Non-compliance with the SOP will result in legal action being taken against the owner of the premises,” he warned, adding that three premises in Kulai were ordered shut for flouting the SOP during a random operation yesterday.

Yesterday, Johor said it would enforce the CMCO, but with the actual implementation subject to SOP by the respective local councils within the state.

Kedah, Sabah, Pahang, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak are among states that have decided against the CMCO, while Selangor, Perak and Negri Sembilan said they would limit the number of businesses allowed to resume operations and recreational activities, as well as restrict dining-in at restaurants.