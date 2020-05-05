CMCO Day One: Penang now free of Covid-19 cases; Mont Kiara, Bangsar, Kepong among green zones in new MOH list

A general view of the traffic on the first day of the conditional movement control order in George Town May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Penang is now the latest state to have zero active Covid-19 cases, with all its districts marked as green zones yesterday on the first day of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or the fifth round of Malaysia's movement control order (MCO).

The first day of the CMCO yesterday (May 4) was also a good day for Malaysia with the daily figures for new Covid-19 cases falling back down to two digits with 55 cases recorded and zero new deaths reported, unlike both of the two days before CMCO where the new cases exceeded 100 cases.

What other states have zero active Covid-19 cases?

Penang is the latest addition to a list of states and a federal territory with no Covid-19 cases remaining under treatment, namely Perlis, Perak, Kedah, Kelantan, Labuan.

This means there are now five states and one federal territory in Malaysia with zero active Covid-19 cases, as of May 4.

Based on the Health Ministry's daily maps of districts nationwide, the first of Penang's five districts to become a green zone or to record zero active cases was Seberang Perai Selatan on April 18 when the entire state only had 14 cases under treatment, followed by Timur Laut (April 28) with just five cases in Penang under treatment then, Seberang Perai Utara (April 30) with two active cases in the state then.

Finally on May 4, Penang became totally free of Covid-19 cases under treatment, when the two remaining districts of Seberang Perai Tengah and Barat Daya ― which had been recording one active case each ― no longer had active cases.

From the least affected to the hardest-hit

The five states and Labuan also happen to be among the least affected in Malaysia in terms of Covid-19 cases recorded so far.

In terms of cumulative cases or all the Covid-19 cases that have been recorded (including the ones that have recovered or have died), the list from least affected to most affected as of May 4 noon would be: Labuan at 16 cases so far, Perlis (18), Putrajaya (86), Kedah (95), Terengganu (110), Penang (121), Kelantan (155), Melaka (207), Perak (253), Pahang (305), Sabah (316), Sarawak (523), Negri Sembilan (598), Johor (667), Kuala Lumpur (1,333), Selangor (1,550).

That comes up to a total tally of 6,353 cumulative cases in Malaysia as of May 4 noon.

As of May 4 noon, after taking into account the 105 deaths recorded so far (1.65 per cent) and the 4,484 patients who had recovered and were discharged or a whopping 70.58 per cent of the 6,353 cases, there are now currently only 1,764 active Covid-19 cases or patients remaining under treatment in the entire country.

People dining in during lunch time at the Artisan Coffee Bar at the Bangsar Village shopping mall on first day on CMCO May 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

New districts show Bangsar, Mont Kiara, Kepong as among green zones

The Health Ministry's nationwide district maps have increasingly been displaying more information, with the maps that initially showed 148 districts nationwide changed to include eight more districts in Sarawak or a total of 156 districts from April 27 onwards, and subsequently further changes in the Sarawak districts list to reflect a total of 157 districts from April 29 onwards.

As of May 4, the number of districts included in the Health Ministry's maps of the distribution of Covid-19 cases nationwide has been increased to 201 districts.

This is due to the expansion of the district’s list under Kuala Lumpur from just four districts into a list of 29 districts now, while Putrajaya is also no longer shown as a district by itself but now has 20 precincts listed as its 20 districts.

This means those living in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya would be able to have a better grasp of the number of Covid-19 cases recorded so far and remaining still active within their district.

For Kuala Lumpur, in terms of the cumulative tally or cases recorded so far, there are six red zones (Sri Petaling ― 421, Ibu Kota ― 294 cases, Kampung Bharu ― 108, Batu ― 86, Pandan ― 46, Sentul ― 41).

In terms of cumulative cases, Kuala Lumpur’s remaining 23 districts are yellow zones namely Bukit Damansara (40), Cheras (26), Lembah Pantai (26), Semarak (22), Setapak (21), Alam Damai (18), Pudu (17), Bangsar (15), Duta (14), Mont Kiara (14), Sungai Besi (14), Wangsa Maju (14), Kepong (13), Seputeh (13), Setiawangsa (13), Bandar Tun Razak (13), Bukit Jalil (10), Manjalara (10), Connaught (7), Datuk Keramat (6), Brickfields (6), Salak Selatan (4), Taman Desa (1).

In terms of active cases, for Kuala Lumpur, there are four districts that are red zones (Ibu Kota ― 156, Batu ― 71, Kampung Bharu ― 67, Sri Petaling ― 48), while there are six green zones with zero active cases (Alam Damai, Bangsar, Bukit Damansara, Datuk Keramat, Kepong, Mont Kiara).

In Kuala Lumpur, in terms of active cases, the remaining 19 districts are yellow zones with Pandan (31) leading, followed by Sentul (10), Pudu (8), Lembah Pantai (6), Duta (3), while the rest have two active cases each (Brickfields, Cheras, Manjalara, Semarak, Seputeh, Setapak, Wangsa Maju) and the remaining having one active case each (Bandar Tun Razak, Bukit Jalil, Connaught, Salak Selatan, Setiawangsa, Sungai Besi, Taman Desa).

For Putrajaya, in terms of cumulative cases, it has 11 yellow zones and nine green zones.

When it comes to active cases, Putrajaya has three yellow zones and 17 green zones.

Zooming out back to Malaysia as a whole

As of May 4 or Day One of the CMCO, the distribution of the active Covid-19 cases in the 201 districts in Malaysia shows that there are 11 red zones (or zones where there are at least 41 active cases), 79 yellow zones (or zones where there are between one to 40 cases), and 111 green zones (zones with zero active cases).