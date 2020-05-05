Amid alleged Covid-19 corruption probe, D-G says MOH ready to cooperate with MACC

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 5, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has side-stepped today from confirming that the ministry is embroiled in an alleged investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a RM30 million graft case.

Director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah refused to confirm whether the ministry was involved in awarding contracts to procure equipment for Covid-19 operation by direct negotiation, but said it is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The matter should be referred to the MACC, but the ministry will always cooperate [with them] if needed,” Dr Noor Hisham said briefly during his daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

Earlier today, Astro Awani reported that several companies have been called up for questioning by the MACC to facilitate investigations into allegations over the awarding of contracts to supply laboratory equipment worth RM30 million.

The report stated that among those called up was a construction company which had allegedly acquired a laboratory construction project for the ministry.

However, the source cited in the report denied any claims of individuals attached to the ministry being arrested.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba issued a press statement supporting MACC’s efforts to fight corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

However, the statement did not provide any context to why Dr Adham had issued such a statement.

Under the government’s guidelines for emergency procurement, ministries and agencies are allowed to make purchases or appoint contractors to carry out works without having to follow the normal procurement procedures.

The report also quoted MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, urging the public not to make any speculations and let investigators complete their investigations.