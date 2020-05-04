Sarawak reports zero new Covid-19 case today, first time since March 13

Health workers take coronavirus test samples of a food delivery rider at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre in Shah Alam April 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, May 4 — For the first time since March 13, Sarawak recorded zero new case of Covid-19 today, state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

Furthermore, the state recorded 19 cases of recoveries today, bringing the total recoveries to 301.

The committee said 18 of the 19 cases were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and one from the Miri Hospital.

It added 202 positive cases are being treated, with 176 of them in SGH, 12 in Sibu Hospital, 10 in Bintulu Hospital and four in Miri Hospital.

Since the first case was recorded on March 13, Sarawak has a total of 523 positive cases of Covid-19 with 17 deaths.

The committee said 148 of them have tested negative for the virus while 57 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

It also said 61 cases of persons-under-investigation are reported today, bringing the total to 5,325 to-date.

39 Sarawakians, who arrived from outside the state, have registered as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) and put in hotels used as PUS centres for 14 days for Covid-19 infection observation.

Six PUS cases have completed their quarantine period and are allowed to return home.

The committee said a total of 3,001 returning Sarawakians have been quarantined at PUS centres to-date.