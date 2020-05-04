Johor PAS says willing to be peacemaker to solve tensions between Umno and Bersatu

Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said the party is offering to be a peacemaker as such a situation is bad for the PN administration, especially when the state and country is currently focused on battling the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, May 4 — Johor PAS is willing to play the role of peacemaker between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) where tensions between the two parties have been threatening to collapse the state’s ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said the party is offering to be a peacemaker as such a situation is bad for the PN administration, especially when the state and country is currently focused on battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that both parties should be more understanding and practice restraint as it was the holy month of Ramadan.

“We (PAS Johor) will soon meet with Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang to discuss the party’s issues with the state Umno in an effort to settle any known problems,” said Abdullah when met at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here today.

He had earlier handed out personal protective equipment (PPE) donated by the public to HSA staff in his capacity as the Khidmat Malaysia Johor patron.

Abdullah was responding to the current tension between the two parties that led to an open spat last week.

“The Umno and Pas relationship has been forged over some time under Muafakat Nasional and it would take Bersatu some time to adapt themselves into the new coalition,” said Abdullah, adding that the issues may have come from grassroots leaders from the two parties.

Abdullah also stressed that the issues between Umno and Bersatu should not lead to a collapse of the state government.

He said that such a scenario must be avoided at all costs.

For the good of the Muslim ummah and the Malays, both sides should look at settling their issues.

On Friday, Malay Mail published a report alleging that some Johor Bersatu leaders were planning to oust Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad in a campaign that could bring down the state government.

The report, quoting sources, said that the campaign accelerated over state Bersatu lawmakers’ unhappiness with the political appointments of some Umno leaders in Johor.