Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said Malaysia had 'a long way to go' to build a perfect border fence. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PADANG BESAR, May 3 — The Home Ministry will improve the border fencing along the Malaysia-Thailand border from time to time.

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the existing border fence is 110 kilometres long while the entire stretch of the Malaysia-Thailand border is 662 km.

“We have a long way to go to build a perfect border fence and the KDN intends to improve the border fence in the future,” he told reporters after visiting Padang Besar border checkpoint here today. — Bernama