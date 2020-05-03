Cop killed after drunk driver ploughs into roadblock on Lekas highway

Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, died at the scene due to serious injuries to his body and head after he was hit by a Toyota Hilux. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A policeman was killed after he was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver while he was manning the Covid-19 roadblock at the Kajang South Toll Plaza at the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) early this morning.

In the 2.11am incident, Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, from the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD) died at the scene due to serious injuries to his body and head after he was hit by the Toyota Hilux.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the investigation showed that the Hilux driver was driving from Kajang towards the Kajang South Toll Plaza.

“Upon reaching the roadblock, the Hilux's driver, suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol, failed to control the vehicle and hit a policeman before crashing into a car parked on the road shoulder,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said a police report was lodged by the supervisor of the roadblock while the Hilux driver who sustained injuries was detained by police for further investigation.

“The investigation paper has been opened and the investigation is being conducted under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and all PDRM personnel expressed their condolences to the family members of Corporal Safwan.

His remains are expected to be taken to his hometown in Ulu Kinta, Perak for burial.

“The passing of the late Corporal Safwan who has been serving the force until the end is a huge loss for the team especially the Kajang IPD.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” the statement said. — Bernama