Twitter users bombard communications minister with questions on govt’s move to re-open Malaysia amid Covid-19 pandemic

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was the target of Twitter users who demanded he explain the rationale behind Putrajaya’s decision to re-open almost all businesses. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Twitter users have targeted Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, demanding that he explain the rationale behind Putrajaya’s decision to re-open almost all businesses, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was after Saifuddin tweeted his reply to a user, who criticised the government’s decision, saying that while the economy would recover gradually, the same cannot be said of those who have succumbed to Covid-19.

“The economy can recover, albeit it’ll take a long time. But you can’t bring people back if they die,” MuizRazakMR tweeted.

Saifuddin, however, responded by saying that the country has lost RM2.4 billion a day and the economy needs to restart, or the government would not have money to handle the outbreak.

He also welcomed any other idea from critics on ways to relaunch the economy.

“We lost RM2.4 bil a day bro. We need to restart d economy, or we may not even have d money to handle covid19. But u may hv a better way to restart d economy - so pls share,” he responded.

We lost RM2.4 bil a day bro. We need to restart d economy, or we may not even have d money to handle covid19. But u may hv a better way to restart d economy - so pls share. https://t.co/NRwQaY4ydt — Saifuddin Abdullah (@saifuddinabd) May 1, 2020

Another user asked Saifuddin if the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was consulted before the decision was announced, and if Malaysia really has met all the conditions set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) before businesses are allowed to reopen.

The user also recommended that a parliamentary oversight committee be formed to review the government’s handling of the pandemic here.

Another user, however, demanded an explanation as to how the government reached the RM2.4 billion figure, and asked what is holding up the Parliament session from starting.

Dr Noor Hisham had yesterday said that the re-opening of the economy was decided collectively by the entire government after taking into consideration the need to balance efforts to control Covid-19 and its consequences to businesses.

He said the MOH gave its input on the move and said all signs showed that Malaysia has succeeded in preventing an explosive spread of the disease.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced yesterday that the movement control order (MCO) will be largely relaxed on Monday to allow virtually all industries to recommence, save for those that attract large crowds.

However, Dr Noor Hisham said that the MOH will not hesitate to enforce the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in any areas or premises that register an exponential spike in Covid-19 infections even after the country’s economic sector re-opens next week.

He also said that a full compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) as stipulated by the ministry must be adhered to.