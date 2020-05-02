Public urged to refrain from panic-buying during CMCO period

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid (left) said food supplies prices are also regulated with some items having recorded increase and decrease, depending on demand and supply in the market — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 2 — The public must refrain from panic-buying following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on Monday, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Rosol Wahid.

“Food supply is sufficient for the next nine months and I urge the people not to worry because it will be enough for every possibility including throughout Ramadan and the Aidilfitri celebration.

“Before this, on the first day of the first phase of the movement control order (MCO), panic buying occurred in major cities across the country, perhaps they were worried that the supplies would be insufficient. However, come this Monday, I want to call on the people to only buy what you need,” he said.

He said based on data and forecast, some panic buying is expected as many individuals will be out and about due to movements being less rigid as provided by the CMCO, besides the public having received their salaries and the second phase payment of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN).

Rosol told reporters this after a visit to check on food supplies at wholesalers Golden Hp Agency Sdn Bhd, here today.

He said food supplies prices are also regulated with some items having recorded increase and decrease, depending on demand and supply in the market, adding that firm action would be taken against traders who hoard and raise prices. — Bernama