New Covid-19 cases climb to 105 two days before economy to reopen

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — New coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Malaysia shot back into the three-digit range for the first time since April 16 today, nearly all of which were local transmissions.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported 105 new Covid-19 patients today versus 116 full recoveries as of noon.

In his daily Covid-19 briefing, the Health D-G also disclosed that just 11 of the new cases were imported.

“This means there were 94 cases of local transmissions, with 60 of these detected in localities under the enhanced movement control order,” he said.

However, no deaths were reported today, leaving the country’s death toll at 103.

The government announced yesterday that all economic sectors save for those that rely on crowds will be allowed to reopen conditionally on Monday.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 31 Covid-19 patients remained under intensive care, with 12 on ventilators.

Today’s figures brought Malaysia’s Covid-19 total to 6,176 cases, of which 1,747 were active.

The country’s recovery rate also rose to 70 per cent while the death rate declined to 1.67 per cent.

On the reopening of business sectors on Monday, Dr Noor Hisham acknowledged that Covid-19 remained a distinct threat but explained that its presence was now a fact of life until a vaccine is discovered and deployed.

He added that the strategy has shifted towards empowering Malaysians to continue with life while protecting themselves from Covid-19.

Malaysians must inculcate the new norms such as social distancing and improved personal hygiene in order to avoid causing the exponential growth of Covid-19, he said.

“The Health Ministry would like to remind Malaysians that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over.”