Economist: Conditional MCO necessary to strike balance between health, economic demands

The government needs to flatten the curve of economic downturn because if efforts to restart economic activity are delayed further, the country would face an economic tsunami. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The government’s move to announce the conditional movement control order (MCO) effective Monday, May 4, was in response to heightening economic pressure, said economist Madeline Berma.

This, however, does not mean people’s lives are less important compared with economic demands, she said.

According to her, the government has done its level best to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 infection through imposing the MCO in order to meet health demands.

However, the government also needs to flatten the curve of economic downturn or contraction because if efforts to restart economic activity are delayed further, the country would face an economic tsunami that could destroy the whole system which is already fragile due to Covid-19.

“The economy must be reactivated as soon as possible to generate growth, reduce layoffs, increase the demand and supply activities, lower unemployment and poverty levels, bridge the imbalance gap, and spur the external sector (international commerce and foreign investment).

“This situation (without reopening the economy) will lead to problems that are as serious as the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said in her Facebook posting today.

Madeline also expressed hope that all parties would continue to comply with the standard operating procedures under the conditional MCO so the curves for both Covid-19 spread and economic downturn would continue to see a flattening. — Bernama