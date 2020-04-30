TM reopening selected TMpoint outlets in green zones

The selected outlets will reopen for walk-in customers starting next Monday, May 4, 2020. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — As Malaysia is gradually easing restrictions for the next phase of the movement control order (MCO), TM has announced that they are resuming operations for selected TMpoint outlets. The reopening is only applicable for areas that are declared as Green Zone by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council (NSC).

The selected outlets will reopen for walk-in customers starting next Monday, May 4, 2020. Do note that these outlets will only operate three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, between 10am to 4pm. According to TM, the operational hours are subject to the rules set by the respective State Governments. You can find out if your nearest outlet is open here.

To ensure social distancing, only a maximum of three staff and five customers are permitted at any given time. All staff and customers are required to undergo temperature checks before they are allowed to enter the TMpoint outlet. Those with temperature readings above 37.5°C will not be allowed to enter the premises.

Both TM staff and customers are required to wear a face mask and are also advised to wash or sanitise their hands before and after the visit. No handshake is allowed and both parties are required to maintain a safe distance of 1 metre.

The TMpoint outlets will offer customers new service subscriptions, SIM collection and replacement for Unifi Mobile, device collection for Unifi Air and walk-in assistance for TM’s products and services. For bill payments, customers may proceed to pay at the TM payment kiosks which are located at TMpoint outlets and via other alternative channels which include Unifi’s online portal, MyUnifi app, eWallet providers and online banking.

For customers residing in Yellow and Red Zones, they are advised to contact TM customer service operations by calling 100. Alternatively, they can reach out to TM via social media and email. — SoyaCincau