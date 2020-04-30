Sabah now allows runners, tech shops and religious stores to open for business

People buying fresh fish at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. In Sabah, open and wet markets have to close at 2pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 30 — The Sabah state government has made the decision to allow some non-essential businesses to reopen tomorrow, with certain limitations on operation hours.

After banning the use of unregistered runners, the state has rescinded the decision and is allowing private delivery runners and cash-on-delivery businesses to operate.

“The state government has decided to allow runner services or private-owned cash-on-delivery for essential services like raw or fresh foods, cooked food, produce, cooking gas and medicines,” said the State Covid-19 command centre in its statement.

These businesses are allowed to operate between 6am to 6pm and will be monitored by the district disaster operations centre.

Aside from runners, computer and tech shops, cellphone shops including telcos, photocopiers and stationery shops are also allowed to reopen from 8am to 5pm, three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“This is to allow students to have access to their study material and stationery in order to continue their online studies,” it said.

Shops selling religious paraphernalia are also allowed to open to fulfil needs. They are also to stick to the 8am to 5pm business hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In Sabah, all restaurants, supermarkets and pharmacies are to close at 6pm while petrol stations and open and wet markets have to close at 2pm.