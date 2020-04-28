Selangor community Covid-19 test detects eight asymptomatic positive cases

Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the targeted community screening was carried out from April 11 to 23 with 5,433 samples tested in the effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the state. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, April 29 ― The Covid-19 community screening exercise conducted by the Selangor government in six red zones detected eight out of 10 positive cases were asymptomatic.

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the targeted community screening was carried out from April 11 to 23 with 5,433 samples tested in the effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the state.

He said the screening conducted via drive-through as well as house-to-house including old folks homes used the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method approved by the Ministry of Health (MOH) with the cooperation of Selangor State Development Corporation, SELCARE Clinic, District Health Offices, local authorities and police.

“The screening exercise is an effort of the state government to assist MOH identify individuals infected by the disease especially among those at higher risk.

“The community screening initiative will continue strategically soon in accordance to findings of the Selangor Covid-19 Special Committee to improve the preparedness of the people to face the new normal in post-movement control order towards restoring the economy of the state,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin said individuals who had undergone community screening can download their examination report via the website from this Friday.

He added that from the eight asymptomatic Covid-19 positive cases, four were detected in Hulu Langat, with one case each in Petaling, Klang, Gombak and Shah Alam. ― Bernama