Man nabbed for cutting woman’s face in JB

JOHOR BARU, April 28 — Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly slashing a woman on her cheek at a house in Jalan Rumbia 46 in Taman Daya here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspect was arrested at Taman Bukit Mutiara at 11.30am today and a utility blade believed to have been used in the incident was seized.

“The suspect is believed to be earlier involved in hurting a 21-year-old female victim by slashing her face using the blade.

“Police will apply for the suspect to be remanded at the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court tomorrow under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC),” said Ayob Khan in a statement today.

It was learnt that the unemployed suspect has a record for drug-related cases.

Ayob said police will investigate the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Yesterday, Nurshaila Nordin was attacked at 3pm near her family home in Taman Daya here.

She was slashed on her left cheek by a man who attacked her unprovoked before fleeing.

She sought treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital where she received several stitches.

Shortly after, her brother’s account of the attack was widely shared on social media.