Despite official end to EMCO, one week cooling-off period imposed on two areas in Simpang Renggam

Police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock on the road from Benut leading to the two areas in Simpang Renggam where the enhanced movement control order was lifted today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 28 — The authorities have imposed a one-week cooling-off period in the two areas in Simpang Renggam, after their enhanced movement control order (EMCO) came to an end today, as a precautionary measure.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said throughout the period, residents within Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid will not be allowed to leave area.

He said the residents are allowed to conduct their daily activities such as buying essential items, but their movement is limited to the two areas.

“With the end of the EMCO, the government will also no longer provide daily essential items to the residents; therefore, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has been directed to ensure that the supply of these items at seven premises in the area is sufficient to meet the needs of the population in the areas,” said Vidyananthan in a statement on Johor’s daily Covid-19 updates.

Vidyananthan said residents can still contact the Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR) operations room if they have special requests.

“Despite the restrictions in the two areas being lifted, the Health Ministry and police will conduct continuous monitoring as a safeguard,” he said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the EMCO in the two areas of Simpang Renggam, which began on March 27, will end today.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, said up to yesterday, Johor has reported one death, bringing the cumulative number of deaths in the state to 18.

“However, the Johor Health Department has reported no new Covid-19 cases as of yesterday, which have resulted in a cumulative total of 659 cases.

“In addition to that, the total number of cumulative cases recovered in Johor is at 372,” said Vidyananthan.



