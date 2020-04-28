Covid-19 active case detection: 330 households in Kota Samarahan screened

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA SAMARAHAN, April 28 — A total of 330 households at Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden have been screened on the second day of the Covid-19 active case detection operation held today.

Samarahan district police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern said all the residents had given full cooperation to the authorities with no untoward incident reported.

“The operation is not under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO). We are only increasing controls (in the areas) to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) in conducting the door-to-door screening at the two locations,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said 15 entry and exit points at the two locations had been closed from yesterday until April 30 to enable the active case detection of individuals that have had close contact with Covid-19 positive cases by the MOH.

He said following that, 202 police officers and personnel would be stationed at the two locations during that period to control the movement of residents. — Bernama