Ramadan during MCO helps inculcate moderation, says Melaka mufti

Police and army personnel who were carrying out their duties during movement control order (MCO) break their fast and praying at a roadblock in Ipoh April 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MELAKA, April 26 — Undergoing Ramadan during the movement control order period will help inculcate moderation in all matters within society, said Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil.

He said this year’s Ramadan, which is very different from previous years, will teach consumers to be wiser by not being too stingy or too wasteful.

“We reflect on ourselves, usually during these times, we would be preparing for Syawal including clothing, food and house decorations, and during break of fast and spending at Ramadan bazaars where we sometimes buy more than we can afford.

“However, this Ramadan gives us an opportunity for awareness, in which we are facing a major test and the best solution is to practice moderation,” he said while delivering his Ramadan message via the Melaka Mufti Department Facebook page today.

He said during Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to spend more on charity, but there must be control and not done excessively to prevent wastage. — Bernama