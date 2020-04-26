Penang public markets to use e-wallet payment by June

The Penang government aims to fully adopt the e-wallet transaction system in every public market in the state by June this year. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, April 26 — The Penang government aims to fully adopt the e-wallet transaction system in every public market in the state by June this year.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government has received positive feedback from public market traders on e-wallet usage.

“I have directed the Penang City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) to implement this system in all public markets in Penang,” he said after launching the e-wallet application at Taman Tun Sardon Public Market here today.

He added that Penang has 26 public markets under MBPP and 30 public markets under MBSP.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep, who is also the Datuk Keramat assemblyman, said as of yesterday, a total of 219,536 premises had been inspected throughout Penang during the movement control order (MCO) period.

He said the MCO compliance rate recorded by MBPP and MBSP stood at 99.45 per cent and 99.32 per cent respectively. — Bernama