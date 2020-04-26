Keep social distancing, good hygiene to avoid reinfection, recovered Covid-19 patients told

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reminded Covid-19 patients who have recovered today to continue practising social distancing and good hygiene measures to prevent being infected again. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reminded Covid-19 patients who have recovered today to continue practising social distancing and good hygiene measures to prevent being infected again.

In his daily press briefing, Dr Noor Hisham reiterated today that antibodies of recovered Covid-19 patients cannot guarantee their immunity to coronavirus.

“So far we do not have a case of reinfection, but what is certain is that the antibodies are not capable of protecting them at this time

“So, they still need to take extra precautionary measures and maintain good hygiene to avoid reinfections,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said recovered patients were given proper counselling before they are discharged to avoid reinfection.

Today, Malaysia recorded 100 new recovery cases making the cumulative recovery tally at 3,862 cases.

This is in contrast to the 38 new cases recorded today with a cumulative case of 5,780, with a total of 1,820 active cases currently.