Melaka Pakatan Harapan names Adly Zahari as Opposition chief

Former Melaka chief minister is named the state’s Opposition chief. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, April 25 ― The Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) had named former Chief Minister, and the State Assemblyman for Bukit Katil, Adly Zahari as the Opposition chief of the Melaka State Assembly.

Melaka PH, in a statement, announced that this was unanimously agreed to through an online meeting yesterday with 11 PH elected representatives.

“The First Sitting of the Third Term of the 14th State Assembly will take place on May 11. It will be the first sitting after the political crisis and change of government in February,’’ said the statement, here today.

Prior to this, the Melaka State Assembly opposition chief’s post was held by State District, Rural Development and Flood Management Committee chairman and former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Perikatan Nasional garnered 17 State Assembly seats, namely, Barisan Nasional (13), Bersatu (two) and Independents (two) compared to 11 seats for PH, namely, DAP (seven), Amanah (two) and Parti Keadilan Nasional (two). ― Bernama