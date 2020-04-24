Communications Ministry takes Covid-19 battle online, teams up with Grab, Lazada

Zahidi said the ministry will distribute 20,000 Covid-19 awareness packs to GrabFood delivery riders, and another 10,000 packs to customers of the e-hailing service. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will collaborate with several online shopping apps in a campaign to enhance public awareness and understanding to fight Covid-19.

Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the ministry is now working closely with e-hailing company, Grab, and would expand the initiative to several other companies, including Lazada.

“I believe that since the MCO (movement control order) took effect, more Malaysians, especially those in the Klang Valley, find it comfortable to shop online.

“Through the campaign, the Malaysian society, be it the frontliners or the general members of the public, will get more information and explanation on the importance of observing personal hygiene and staying at home to help curb Covid-19 infection,” he said when appearing as a guest in RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Zahidi said the ministry will also distribute 20,000 Covid-19 awareness packs — each containing a face mask, a brochure, a sticker and a fridge magnet — to GrabFood delivery riders, and another 10,000 packs to the customers of the e-hailing service.

The MCO, which has been in force since March 18, will enter its fourth phase from April 29 to May 12. — Bernama