25 individuals sworn in as political secretaries to ministers

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Twenty-five individuals were sworn in as political secretaries to Cabinet ministers before Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

The simple ceremony held in Putrajaya was also attended by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Muhyiddin, in a posting on his Twitter and Facebook pages, said that the swearing in ceremony was led by the political secretary to Prime Minister, Datuk Mohd Nardin Awang.

The prime minister also attached several pictures of the ceremony to the posting. — Bernama