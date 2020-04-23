Sultan Nazrin calls on leaders to show good example in complying with MCO

Sultan Nazrin Shah advised all Muslims to try to understand, appreciate and help, in any way possible, the frontliners who tirelessly putting themselves in danger to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and treat those infected by the disease. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, April 23 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today called on all leaders to fully comply with the movement control order (MCO) which has been in force since March 18 and become the exemplary model to the people.

“His Majesty also called on those at the leadership level to show good example to the people by being in full compliance with the MCO,” Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household, Col (Rtd) Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor said in a statement here today.

At the same time, Abdul Rahim said the Sultan wanted the people to sacrifice or make necessary adjustment of their routines for the time being for the sake of overcoming this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sultan Nazrin and Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim are concerned and they understood the problems and difficulties faced by the people in complying with the MCO, especially those who are working or running small businesses whose daily income are badly affected as a result of the the implementation of the order,” he said.

Abd Rahim said in view of Ramadan this year, Sultan Nazrin also advised all Muslims to try to understand, appreciate and help, in any way possible, the frontliners who tirelessly putting themselves in danger to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and treat those infected by the disease.

As such, he said His Majesty said Ramadan and all its related activities, which are normally performed by the Muslims in mosques and suraus, should now be performed at home, with their respective family.

He said the usual programme hosted by Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara to fete the people at breaking-of-fast event at Istana Iskandariah would also not be held this year as part of the efforts to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

Sultan Nazrin, Raja Muda Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah would also not attend any breaking of fast event or Tarawih prayers at any mosque in the state throughout Ramadan, he said.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara also extend best wishes for Ramadan fasting for all Muslims and pray that the pandemic will be over as soon as possible so that everyone can return to their normal life, he added. — Bernama