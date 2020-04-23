Sarawak says no new Covid-19 cases in Kuching for first time since March

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks during a press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, April 23, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, April 23 — Kuching district reported zero positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the first time today since its first case on March 13, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

“Why? Is that bad that Kuching district doesn’t have any positive case today?” he said in jest when answering a reporter who wanted to know reasons why there were no reports of positive cases today.

He said only four positive cases were reported today, with one each from Samarahan, Simunjan, Asajaya, and Miri districts.

However, Kuching district, which has been classified red zone, has a total of 285 positive cases while Samarahan district has 78 positive cases.

A total of 196 cases are still active in the Kuching district and 65 cases are still active in the Samarahan district.

With the additional four positive cases, Sarawak’s total stands at 459.

“A total of 27 positive cases have recovered after receiving treatment and have been discharged from government hospitals, with 21 of them from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), three from Miri Hospital, two from Sibu Hospital, and one from Bintulu Hospital,” he said.

He said the number of persons-under-investigation for Covid-19 has increased by 257 today, compared to 155 yesterday, after a special task force upgraded its contact tracing activity in Kuching Division, covering the districts of Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Padawan and Sematan.

Sarawak’s PUI cases stand at 4,125.

He said five more individuals have been placed as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) and have been put in quarantine centres, making the total to 1,250 cases.

He added a total of 395 PUS cases have completed their 14-day self-quarantine period and have been allowed to go home.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, also announced that Sibu and Sarikei districts have been upgraded from yellow to the green zone.

He said the two districts have no reports of positive cases over the last 14 days.

The other green zones are Lawas, Mukah, Matu, Lundu, Saratok, Pusa, Kabong, Lubok Antu, Meradong, Julau, Pakan, Kanowit, Selangau, Tatau, Sebauh, Dalat, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Kapit, Belaga, Song, Bukit Mabong, Marudi, Subis, Beluru and Telang Usang.