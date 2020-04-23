Perak govt to provide pre-dawn meals to Covid-19 frontliners on duty, says MB

Health workers recite prayers before screening foreign workers for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, April 23 — The Perak government will provide pre-dawn meals to frontliners on duty this Ramadan.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the initiative was to facilitate workers’ access to food as restaurants were not operating during pre-dawn hours following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“The distribution of the food will be distributed through the Social Welfare Department, RELA and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) throughout the state,” he told reporters after launching ‘Ramadan e-Village’ here today.

In addition, the Ramadan e-Village is a four-partner effort that operates the Ipoh Central Kitchen (ICK) to help entrepreneurs generate income throughout Ramadan, as well as make it easier for people to find different types of ‘buka puasa’ (break of fast) meals online.

ICK co-ordinator Mohammad Iskandar Abdul Rahman said dishes by 35 food traders would be stationed at a restaurant called Restoran Simpang Tiga here before being shipped to customers ordering online.

“Ramadan e-Village provides more than 100 types of buka puasa dishes such as cakes, roti john, chicken rice and murtabak,” he said.

He said the effort was a continuation of the ICK project that provided food to frontline personnel in Perak since the MCO came into force on March 18 following the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama