Covid-19: Muslims need to accept restrictions, restrain desires during Ramadan, says Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Former Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has called on all Muslims in the country to accept various the restrictions in the environment when they are fasting this Ramadan.

Dr Mahathir said the restrictions which have to be put in place are aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 infection, and would obviously change many traditions of the usual celebrations during Ramadan but it would not be a burden if Muslims practise moderation and rein in their desires.

“Among the practice we have to stop is mass breaking of fast and performing terawih prayers in a congregation. We also could no longer purchase breaking of fast delicacies at Ramadan bazaars. Apart from that, our movements to visit and break fast with relatives are also affected.

“In another word, this Ramadan calls for even more patience and greater restraining of desires than before. So whether we are aware of not, the challenge before us during Ramadan is really a test of our determination to defend the people and country.

“This is because if we are unable to control our desires and still want to perform fasting like previous years, we would be gambling with the lives of Malaysians including we ourselves,” said Dr Mahathir.

According to Dr Mahathir, the sacrifice of Muslims by adhering to the various restrictions are far less significant compared to the sacrifice of those at the frontline defending all Malaysians.

He said if all Muslims were aware of everything that is happening, insya Allah they would be able to perform this fast completely and celebrate Syawal with full awareness and gratitude. — Bernama