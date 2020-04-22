Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases rise to 455

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 22 — Sarawak recorded 19 more positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections today along with the death of a 72-year old woman from Lingga, Simanggang district.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said with the latest positive cases, the total number now stands at 455.

He added 329 of them are still being treated at the government hospitals, including six in the intensive care unit.

He said today 17 more positive cases have recovered after receiving treatment and discharged from the hospitals.

“The death of the woman, the 16th to have died from Covid-19, is an Iban who has a history of high blood pressure and growth in her stomach,” Uggah said in his daily media briefing on the updates of Covid-19 situation in the state.

He said she had breathing difficulties for a week before her death.

He added she was referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) from Sri Aman Hospital on April 20 and was later tested Covid-19 positive.

“Her condition deteriorated while being treated at SGH and she died at 9.15am today,” Uggah said. He said the woman has no record of being exposed to a positive case and that the Health Department is investigating how she has contracted the disease.