Three ministries in collaboration towards acquiring Covid-19 vaccine

Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — Three ministries, namely the Foreign Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) as well as Health Ministry (MOH) would be collaborating to ensure Malaysia take proactive measures to acquire the vaccine for Covid-19.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said the collaboration is aimed at ensuring Malaysia is in the best position to obtain access in the development of Covid-19 vaccine as well as the vaccine itself when it is available.

“The collaboration between the three ministries is very important as it is now undergoing pre-clinical and clinical trial in several countries,” he told reporters after a coordinating meeting of the three ministries at Mosti here today.

Khairy said the meeting today decided to use an approach based on science diplomacy to acquire Covid-19 vaccine.

So MOH and Mosti will identify the desired vaccine and medication and look into the development of the vaccine as well as the countries developing it. — Bernama