Sarawak adds 22 more Covid-19 patients, another death

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah giving a press conference April 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, April 21 — Sarawak recorded another death from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection and 22 new positive cases, state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said a 69-year old man died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) at 2.28am today, making him the 15th victim in Sarawak.

“The case started getting sick on April 3 and was admitted to SGH on April 6. The result of the test on the sample taken from him on April 7 was positive for Covid-19,” Uggah said in his daily media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He added the man had no history of contact with any identified positive cases.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the 22 positive cases recorded today brought the total number to 436 since the first case was registered on March 13.

He said all the new positive cases are treated at SGH.

He also said that there is no need yet to transfer non-Covid-19 patients from SGH to private hospitals as proposed last month.

Uggah said Sarawak today also recorded 190 new cases of persons-under-investigation while another 191 other PUI cases are awaiting laboratory test results for coronavirus infection.

He said out of 190 PUI cases, 136 of them are from Kuching district, and this is followed by Samarahan and Serian districts with 16 each, Miri (12), Bau (4), Lundu and Lubok Antu with two each and Tebedu and Bintulu, with one each.

He said 20 more positive cases have recovered after receiving treatment and have been discharged from government hospitals.

He said a total of 88 positive cases have so far recovered.

Uggah said out of the total 436 positive cases registered to-date, 139 are from the Kuching Church Conference cluster, 95 from Sri Petaling tabligh cluster, 59 from RK family cluster, 57 sub-clusters and three from small clusters.

He said the state Health Department is investigating the origins of 76 other cases, including 22 new ones.