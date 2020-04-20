Two people in a car or on a motorcycle ruling is only for rural farmers during MCO, says Sarawak DCM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters on the coronavirus situation in Sarawak, April 16, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KUCHING, April 20 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah clarified today the two people in a car or on a motorcycle ruling is only applicable to rural farmers during the movement control order (MCO).

“We only allow farmers and their wives who are harvesting their crops, like paddy or vegetables, to be in the same car or on a motorcycle, and it is not for other people,” he told reporters at his daily briefing on Covid-19.

“I don’t think many farmers have two vehicles or two motorcycles.

“That is the reason why SDMC has decided to allow the farmers and their wives to be in the same vehicles or on a motorcycle to travel to their farms to harvest their crops,” he said.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said he was disappointed certain media organisations treated his two-person ruling as a blanket announcement to allow all vehicles in Sarawak to have two persons inside.

“That is fake news and misleading,” he said.

“Over the past two days, my phone has been flooded with messages, with many expressing their appreciation while others expressed their anger,” he said.

He said he was also shown a local Chinese newspaper cutting which reported that he had announced all small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak can operate.

“That is another fake news,” he added.