Nine premises in Sandakan ordered to close for violating MCO

KOTA KINABALU, April 20 ― Nine business premises in Sandakan have been ordered to close after they were found to be in defiant with the movement control order (MCO).

Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the premises were among the 946 outlets inspected statewide in an integrated operation led by the JKNS Inspectorate and Legal Unit conducted yesterday.

“The nine premises that were ordered closure comprise three convenience stores, three sundry shops, a factory, a workshop, and an eatery.

“The closure order has been issued by the Sandakan Municipal Council,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Christina said JKNS had previously issued two warnings to the owners of the premises for failing to comply with the MCO requirements. ― Bernama