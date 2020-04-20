Johor to offer additional platforms to the public for mental health support during MCO, says state rep

Johor says now it has two platforms that offer mental health support to the public during the movement control order (MCO). — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, April 20 — The Johor government, through the state's Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) team, now has two platforms that offer mental health support to the public during the movement control order (MCO).

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the Johor MHPSS team provides a Covid-19 tele-counselling line operated by a psychology officer from the Johor Health Department.

He said the tele-counselling line 07-2311027 is available from Sundays to Wednesdays from 8am to 5pm and on Thursdays from 8am to 3.30pm.

“This initiative is an alternative to the Covid-19 psychosocial support line provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in collaboration with Mercy Malaysia as well as the Health Line provided by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry,” said Vidyananthan at the daily Covid-19 briefing.

In addition, he said the Johor MHPSS team also provides a range of educational materials on mental and emotional health issues.

“The educational materials and information can be reached on the Johor MHPS telegram at: https://t.me/MHPSSJohor,” he said.

Vidyananthan said entry procedures for Malaysians from Singapore will continue to be rigorously screened by MOH officials and the Johor Immigration Department.

He said this was done after Singapore recorded an increase of 596 new positive Covid-19 cases as of yesterday, bringing the cumulative total cases in the island republic to 6,588.



