Covid-19: Three Malaysians among 596 new cases in Singapore

In total, 95 Malaysians have been infected in Singapore with the first case announced on February 17. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 20 ― Three Malaysians are among the 596 new cases of Covid-19 infection reported in Singapore yesterday with one linked to Kranji Lodge, one of the more than 20 foreign worker dormitory clusters here.

With one more case linked to a lodge, it brings the number of Malaysians linked to dorm clusters to seven, while in total, 95 Malaysians have been infected here with the first case announced on February 17.

According to the daily data released by the republic’s Ministry of Health late yesterday, the 55-year old man and two others are work-permit holders.

The other two Malaysians are still classified as local unlinked cases.

Apart from the dorm clusters, more than 20 Malaysians here are linked to other clusters namely, ABC Hostel, Mustafa Centre, McDonald’s Singapore, SAFRA Jurong, SingPost, Project Glory, and TTJ Design & Engineering Pte Ltd.

As at 12 noon yesterday, Singapore’s tally stood at 6,588 with 4,706 cases classified as dorm residents, 305 involved work permit holders not residing in dorms, 1,008 community cases, and another 569 were imported cases.

With the latest tally, Singapore which reported its first cases of Covid-19 on January 23 has recorded the highest number of cases among Asean member countries, slightly above Indonesia.

To date, 768 patients here have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 11 died.

Yesterday alone, the island-city identified five new clusters namely Woodlands Lodge I; Changi Lodge II; 51, Paya Ubi Industrial Park; 17, Jalan Besut; and Sembawang Shipyard.

So far, Singapore has gazetted 12 affected dorms as isolation areas with most of the infected dorm residents from Bangladesh, India, China and Myanmar. ― Bernama